NASA ‘Moon Trees’ come to NC schools, universities

Several K-12 schools and universities in North Carolina have been selected to receive “Moon Trees” from NASA.

NASA’s Moon Tree initiative started back in 1971 when astronaut Stuart Roosa carried tree seeds on the Apollo 14 mission . Nine days later, the lunar orbit kernels were brought back to Earth and planted by the U.S. Forest Service. The seedlings were eventually sent out to national monuments across the U.S., including the White House, local statehouses, and national parks.

Fifty years later, NASA decided to recreate the project with its next humans-to-the moon mission set, Artemis . This time, seedlings from NASA’s Artemis I mission were sent to education institutions like K-12 schools, libraries, and universities.

Mike Kincaid is an associate administrator in NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement.

“Together, NASA and the Forest Service will deliver a piece of science history to communities across our nation,” said Kincaid in a statement . “Through this partnership, future explorers, scientists, and environmentalists will have the opportunity to nurture and be inspired by these Artemis artifacts in the community where they live, work, and learn.”

NASA STEM Team Seedlings from NASA’s Artemis I mission were sent to education institutions across the U.S., including K-12 schools, libraries, and universities. This map shows locations of the fall 2024 recipients. and the colors represent the following tree types: Blue = Sweetgum, Dark Red = Loblolly Pine, Orange = Sequoia, Purple = Douglas Fir Coastal, Yellow = Douglas Fir South.

One of the colleges chosen in North Carolina is Western Carolina University. WCU Geology Professor Amy Fagan said the moon trees can be used as an educational tool to get the local community interested in space.

“It becomes a talking piece – where did this tree come from? Why did they do it? What else was on Artemis I?” Fagan said. “It really starts to get conversations going about the solar system, about human spaceflight.”

These conversations could be especially impactful for college students on campus, Fagan said.

“I think a lot of people are interested in (space) when they’re kids and think that the stars are cool and the planets are cool – but you never really think of it as something that’s a career,” Fagan said. “(The trees) are a great opportunity to expand people’s imagination.”

Fagan also wants to eventually incorporate visual aids to WCU’s moon tree plaque, like braille, to help provide that educational opportunity to everyone.

NASA/OLIA Loblolly Pine Artemis I Moon Tree from a dedication ceremony at the North Carolina Governor’s mansion on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

“Having something to communicate to people that space is for everyone is really important to me,” Fagan said. “And again, just trying to find a way to inspire people and inspire kids.”

Western Carolina is the only public four-year university to receive a moon tree in North Carolina. However, there are several other educational institution recipients, including Haywood Community College, the N.C. School of Science and Math, and Mars Hill University.

Haywood Community College also has a tree from the original 1971 Moon Tree mission .

Trees have also been sent out to a local museum, garden, and the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh. Astronaut Christina Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville, NC, led a Moon Tree dedication at the Governor’s Mansion back in April.

The NC State graduate will be on NASA’s Artemis II launch, the first mission to take humans to the Moon since the 1970s. It is set two years from now, in for April 2026.