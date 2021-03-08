-
The UNC Pembroke School of Health Sciences used federal funding to purchase two mobile clinics so nursing students could administer shots in rural communities across Robeson County.
-
UNC Chapel Hill has announced it will delay the start of in-person classes for all undergraduate students by three weeks for the spring semester.Only a…
-
Returning students might notice bigger crowds this fall at Western Carolina University, UNC Pembroke and Elizabeth City State University; enrollment is up…
-
Retired surgeon and former state Medicaid Director Robin Gary Cummings took office as chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2015.…
-
Retired surgeon and former state Medicaid Director Robin Gary Cummings took office as chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2015.…
-
The Lumbee are the largest American Indian nation east of the Mississippi River and many of them live in Robeson County, North Carolina. Many of the…
-
The Lumbee are the largest American Indian nation east of the Mississippi River and many of them live in Robeson County, North Carolina. Many of the…