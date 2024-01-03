WUNC adds 'Notes from America with Kai Wright' to weekend program schedule

Notes from America with Kai Wright is coming to WUNC's airwaves. The show will air live at 6:00 p.m. on Sundays beginning Jan. 7.

Notes from America asks the large question: can the United States be a democracy where people of different races, origins, and identities share power and opportunity? Each week, host Kai Wright invites listeners to gather for live, intimate conversations and deeply reported stories in which we wrestle with these questions. Notes from America fosters curiosity and connection, rather than seeking debate and stoking conflict. The teams takes calls, engage in digital communities, and are seeking ways to build a community among our listeners and around our show.

As 2024 gets underway, WUNC is adding another show that encourages deep audience participation on stories and issues that resonate with public radio audiences around the country.

Notes from America will replace Poetry Café, which ended its run on WUNC on Dec. 31, 2023.

Tune in to Notes from America with Kai Wright, live this Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

