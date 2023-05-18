WUNC earns national and regional awards for work in 2022

WUNC received national and regional recognition for its work in 2022. North Carolina Public Radio was honored with three national Headliner Awards and four regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

The national Headliner Awards honoring the best journalism in the United States in 2022 were announced by the Atlantic City Press Club on May 10. The annual contest is one of the oldest and largest in the country that recognizes journalistic merit in the communications industry.

Embodied won first place in the information podcast category, Jay Price’s story about Montford Point won first place in the radio feature and human interest category and WUNC’s coverage of the Hedingham mass shooting won second place in the radio breaking news or continuing coverage of a single news event category.

North Carolina Public Radio also won four of the Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Awards in an announcement made by the Radio Television Digital News Association on May 17. Region 8 comprises Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

WUNC's website took home the Digital prize, WUNC Youth Voices TikTok Project was awarded Excellence in Innovation, podcast Great Grief's episode 'Falling' earned Excellence in Sound and the station received Excellence in Writing for it's stories of race and Southern culture.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, winners of which will be announced in August.