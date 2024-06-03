In conversation with Theo Croker

Theo Croker is a Grammy-nominated trumpeter and composer who has collaborated with artists ranging from J. Cole to Jill Scott to jazz legend Gary Bartz. He has also popped up at NPR's Tiny Desk twice recently — once with his own band, and more recently joining pianist and composer Kiefer.

Croker recently caught up with WUNC Music's Brian Burns to discuss his career and his upcoming shows at Missy Lane's Assembly Room in Durham.

Theo Croker performs at Missy Lane's Assembly Room in Durham on June 7th and June 8th at 6:30pm and 9:00pm.