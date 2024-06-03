Bringing The World Home To You

91.5 HD2: WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.
In conversation with Theo Croker

WUNC | By Brian Burns
Published June 3, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
Theo Croker is a Grammy-nominated trumpeter and composer who has collaborated with artists ranging from J. Cole to Jill Scott to jazz legend Gary Bartz. He has also popped up at NPR's Tiny Desk twice recently — once with his own band, and more recently joining pianist and composer Kiefer.

Croker recently caught up with WUNC Music's Brian Burns to discuss his career and his upcoming shows at Missy Lane's Assembly Room in Durham.

Theo Croker performs at Missy Lane's Assembly Room in Durham on June 7th and June 8th at 6:30pm and 9:00pm.
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of Future Shock on WUNC Music and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
