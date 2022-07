South African producer and artist Muzi recently came through the Triangle, making stops at The Pinhook and Rofhiwa Books in Durham. At Rofhiwa he caught up with WUNC Music’s DJ Who4TheCru. The two chatted about their lives as musicians, what led them to create art, Muzi’s latest album Interblaktic, and lots more. Check out the interview below!

Kathryn Thompson / Who4TheCru and Muzi