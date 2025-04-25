NCDMV turns to consultant to fix long lines

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will pay a consulting firm $1.2 million to deliver a "roadmap" for better customer service and employee retention at the state's beleaguered Division of Motor Vehicles.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) will assess "priority services" offered by NCDMV. "This list of priority services may contain an end-to-end service spanning multiple touchpoints (e.g., renewing a driver's license, transferring an out-of-state license, commercial special vehicle operations, etc.) or specific moments or experiences in the customer journey (e.g., scheduling an appointment, entering a queue, preparing documents)," according to a contract between BCG and the North Carolina Department of Transportation signed April 4. BCG will also "design and launch an Employee Experience (EX) assessment in people and operations, with the goal to assess gaps and friction points across processes, systems, resources, and capabilities."

By July, Boston Consulting Group will present state officials with action steps and guidance for implementing changes.

This is not the first time the state has turned to BCG for help in fixing NCDMV. According to a 2019 article in The Charlotte Observer, the Department of Transportation paid the consulting firm $2.9 million to come up with strategies for shortening lines at some of the busiest drivers license offices. Those efforts led to some relief for drivers waiting to renew their license or transfer an out-of-state license, but lines continue to be a problem at outposts in some of the state's fastest growing counties.

Wayne Goodwin, who has led NCDMV since 2022, says he will step down as soon as a successor is named. State Auditor Dave Boliek is conducting an audit of the agency and lawmakers ordered a study last year to investigate the feasibility of privatizing some driver services. Goodwin has argued that staffing at driver's license offices has not kept pace with North Carolina's rapid growth.