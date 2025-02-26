North Carolina’s DMV commissioner won’t reapply for the job

Wayne Goodwin, commissioner of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, is stepping down.

He made the announcement Tuesday morning, during a meeting of the General Assembly’s Joint Appropriations Committee.

Goodwin is a former Democratic lawmaker, state Insurance Commissioner, and chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Former Gov. Roy Cooper appointed him to lead NCDMV in 2022.

He faced questions from the legislature over wait times at driver's license offices in fast-growing areas of the state, like the Triangle. Goodwin repeatedly pointed to staffing issues and argued that the number of NCDMV employees remained unchanged since 2000, even though North Carolina has added more than 3 million residents since then.

Questions about Goodwin’s future began to surface earlier this month, when a job posting for NCDMV Commissioner was published on a state website. Goodwin told WRAL at the time that he would reapply, but now says he will only serve until a successor is hired. The application deadline is 11:59 Tuesday night.

Goodwin’s announcement comes as newly elected state Auditor Dave Boliek, a Republican, is conducting an audit of the agency. Last year, lawmakers commissioned a study to look at the feasibility of privatizing NCDMV services.