North Carolina’s DMV commissioner won’t reapply for the job

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published February 26, 2025 at 11:28 AM EST
File image of Wayne Goodwin in Raleigh, N.C. on April 5, 2020.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
File image of then State Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin speaks with an aide in his office at the Democratic party headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., April 5, 2020. Goodwin, the state's now DMV commissioner, told lawmakers on Thursday, June 6, 2024, that he anticipates the backlog to be eliminated by the end of June. More than 350,000 physical licenses and identification cards have recently been delayed for up to eight weeks.

Wayne Goodwin, commissioner of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, is stepping down.

He made the announcement Tuesday morning, during a meeting of the General Assembly’s Joint Appropriations Committee.

Goodwin is a former Democratic lawmaker, state Insurance Commissioner, and chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Former Gov. Roy Cooper appointed him to lead NCDMV in 2022.

He faced questions from the legislature over wait times at driver's license offices in fast-growing areas of the state, like the Triangle. Goodwin repeatedly pointed to staffing issues and argued that the number of NCDMV employees remained unchanged since 2000, even though North Carolina has added more than 3 million residents since then.

Questions about Goodwin’s future began to surface earlier this month, when a job posting for NCDMV Commissioner was published on a state website. Goodwin told WRAL at the time that he would reapply, but now says he will only serve until a successor is hired. The application deadline is 11:59 Tuesday night.

Goodwin’s announcement comes as newly elected state Auditor Dave Boliek, a Republican, is conducting an audit of the agency. Last year, lawmakers commissioned a study to look at the feasibility of privatizing NCDMV services.

Meanwhile, several GOP state senators led by Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) have filed a bill that would set up a new board to manage the agency.
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
