N.C. humanities nonprofit could lose federal funding due to DOGE cuts

A North Carolina nonprofit that funds museums, libraries, and history education programs could lose federal funding.

Charlotte-based North Carolina Humanities receives most of its annual budget—about $1.6 million—from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Media outlets, including NPR and The New York Times report most of the endowment’s staff were placed on administrative leave last week. The cutbacks were reportedly initiated by Elon Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting team. NEH officials have declined comment.

"On April 3, we learned that DOGE rescinded NEH grants that have already been awarded, including operating support grants for the 56 affiliated humanities councils like North Carolina Humanities," Executive Director Sherry Paula Watkins said in a statement. "These cuts could result in the loss of approximately $1.6 million annually for North Carolina Humanities and its nonprofit partners. This funding supports North Carolina communities, both urban and rural, in nearly all 100 counties."

Watkins said the cuts would affect programs such as its North Carolina Reads statewide book club, fellowships, reading programs, and cultural festivals.

"Humanities councils work, on average, with over 120 local partners each year and raise $2 in private investment for every $1 of federal support. The ripple effects of these cuts will be felt in every state and territory," Watkins said.

North Carolina Humanities is urging supporters to contact the state's congressional delegation to stop the cuts. It's also encouraging more private donations. The organization received about $68,000 in "other gifts" in 2023, according to an annual report from that year.

NEH also awards grants to individuals. The endowment announced nearly $23 million in grants on January 14, less than a week before President Donald Trump took office. These included $269,999 for projects in North Carolina.