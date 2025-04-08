IRS extends tax deadline for NC residents in all 100 counties due to storms, like Helene

The deadline to pay taxes in North Carolina has changed from April 15 to May 1 due to Helene and Tropical Storm Debby being declared federal disasters.

According to a release , the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) normally postpones deadlines for any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If a taxpayer’s address of record is in a disaster area, the individual and business automatically get the extra time without having to ask for it.

But, the IRS is urging anyone who needs an extension past May 1, to request it online electronically by next week on Tuesday. These requests cannot be filed electronically, they will have to be filed on paper using a 4868 form .