NASCAR’s return to Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025 is already sold out

For the first time since 1971, NASCAR is bringing a Cup Series event back to Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium.

And if you don't already have tickets for "The Clash" on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, you're out of luck in witnessing the return of stockcar racing's highest level to the 87-year-old venue in-person. NASCAR announced this week that the race is sold out.

"The sellout of The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium speaks volumes about the monumental nature of the event at this historic venue," Justin Swilling of NASCAR said in a statement. "We're honored to bring such an incredible race weekend to Winston-Salem that will provide an opportunity to place the stars of Bowman Gray Stadium's Modified Division in the national spotlight."

NASCAR will however host another race at Bowman Gray the day before. On Saturday, Feb. 1, the stadium will be the home of the Madhouse Classic, an invite-only exhibition race based on the top 20 from the 2024 Bowman Gray Stadium Modified points standings. NASCAR said that "sparse" tickets for this event are still available.

There's a lot of sports history tied up in Bowman Gray Stadium, nestled not far from the intersection of U.S. routes 421 and 52 in Winston-Salem. In 1938, it hosted its first college football game between Wake Forest and Duke universities, and to this day still holds games for Division II Winston-Salem State.

Since hosting its first NASCAR race in 1958, Bowman Gray has been the site of more than 1,000 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Some of its earliest competitions, dating back to 1949, were promoted by NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

The list of winners at Bowman Gray can seem like a who's-who of NASCAR history: Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, David Pearson, and Bobby Allison are among the names. However, the highest tier of NASCAR — the popular, nationally-televised Cup Series — hasn't competed at Bowman Gray since 1971. From 2011 to 2015, it was home to the lower-tier East Series races. It is still the longest-running NASCAR-sanctioned venue.

Beginning in 2019, the stadium underwent renovations totaling about $9 million. Upgrades ranged from updating bathrooms to resurfacing the track.

In March, NASCAR acquired the lease to the track and began managing racing at the stadium — a deal that runs through 2050.

The quarter-mile track sits about 17,000 people and is nicknamed "the Madhouse" for its close-quarters, scramble-style of racing in a tight bull-ring asphalt surface.

To get Bowman Gray ready for the return of the Cup Series, NASCAR has worked with the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University to install a new lighting system, catch fences, and the installation of a SAFER barrier — the life-saving steel and foam energy reduction system lining most of the walls at today's NASCAR tracks.

"Part of being good stewards of Bowman Gray Stadium includes preparing it to host compelling events that rightfully place it in the national spotlight," said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Venue and Racing Innovation Officer.

Funding for some of these upgrades comes from North Carolina's Motorsports Relief Fund, which used funds from the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan Act to route money to racing venues across the state. It's what paved the way for NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro in 2023 and 2024, and what will be its return to Rockingham next spring. The City of Winston-Salem was given a grant for $530,020 for upgrades to Bowman Gray through that fund in 2022.

"These relief funds will help this industry coming out of the pandemic not only get back in the race full speed, but spark renewal of rural and urban speedways and stadiums all across our state," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement at the time.