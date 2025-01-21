Forsyth County seeks organizations to house naloxone wall units

Forsyth County is seeking organizations to host naloxone wall units as part of an effort to increase public access to the life-saving medication.

Naloxone is also known as Narcan, which has been proven to be effective in reversing opioid overdoses.

Forsyth County Behavioral Health Services is using opioid settlement funds to install 25 naloxone wall units, which are essentially vending machines providing free, easy access to Narcan.

The county is seeking organizations to host naloxone wall units at no cost. They will be responsible for monthly reports and notifying the county when the units need to be refilled.

"We're trying to keep people alive, and that's ultimately what it comes down to," says Annie Vasquez, a substance use health educator for Forsyth County. "We know naloxone is a safe drug to be used. It's easy to use."

The first wall unit has been installed at Smokey Shay’s on Burke Street.

The Housing Authority of Winston Salem is having units installed in three of its properties: Crystal Towers, Sunrise Towers, and Healy Towers.

The county would like to see more installed, particularly in north Winton-Salem.

A partnership with Salem College has been formed to evaluate the effectiveness of the project.

Any group interested in being a host should contact Forsyth County Behavioral Health Services, or call 336-486-0103.

This story was originally published at WFDD.