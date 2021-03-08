Vance County Schools

-
Anthony Jackson has been an educator for more than 30 years, but there's never been a school year that’s begun like this one.Jackson is the superintendent…
-
Misdemeanor charges have been filed in North Carolina against a school resource officer who was seen on video body-slamming a middle school student, a…
-
How is the partial government shutdown affecting North Carolinians? The federal impasse is in its fourth week with no end in sight. President Donald Trump…
-
How is the partial government shutdown affecting North Carolinians? The federal impasse is in its fourth week with no end in sight. President Donald Trump…
-
Tens of thousands of North Carolina teachers flooded Raleigh in May to demand higher pay. But many of the teachers who marched also voiced a desire for…
-
Tens of thousands of North Carolina teachers flooded Raleigh in May to demand higher pay. But many of the teachers who marched also voiced a desire for…
-
Educators across the state often complain of tight public school budgets that leave something to be desired. Two school finance officers explain what they…
-
Trying to find the best path to success can be tough for students who don’t have enough support at home or at school. This has been found to be true in…
-
The path from cradle to college and career has been especially hard for young Black men. Nationally, Black males have a lower high school graduation rate…
-
Some teachers and schools administrators say one of the biggest obstacles to success for public school students in rural communities is poverty. And…