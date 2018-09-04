Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Why NC School Funding Leaves Educators With Limited Choices

Tens of thousands of North Carolina teachers flooded Raleigh in May to demand higher pay. But many of the teachers who marched also voiced a desire for more public school funding.

WUNC education policy reporter Liz Schlemmer took a deep dive into how funds are distributed in school systems around the state. She heard from public school administrators in Vance and Rowan County who would like to see more flexibility in how they can spend money on student and classroom needs.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Schlemmer about her reporting and North Carolina’s rankings of 41st in the nation for per-pupil spending, and 39th in teacher pay. Schlemmer also discusses a legislative task force that is looking to change the way the state funds public schools.

 

