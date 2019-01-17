Bringing The World Home To You

The Government Shutdown Is Hitting Home In North Carolina

Leoneda Inge
EPA workers volunteering during the government shutdown.

How is the partial government shutdown affecting North Carolinians? The federal impasse is in its fourth week with no end in sight. President Donald Trump demands funding for a wall along the southern border of the United States and says the shutdown could last months or even years

North Carolina citizens are experiencing an array of side effects firsthand: Farmers are struggling to get the information they need to apply for federal loans or crop assistance; Vance County Schools announced they are scaling back their school lunch options for students; and food stamp recipients are getting their February benefits early and will not receive anything next month.

WUNC Daily News Producer Will Michaels talks to host Frank Stasio about his reporting on the multitude of ways the partial government shutdown is affecting North Carolina. 

