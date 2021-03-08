Teen Suicide

-
Tiffany Hall was attending North Carolina Central University in 1995 when she received some devastating news. Candice, an 18-year old college student and…
Suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among kids in North Carolina ages 10 to 17, according to a report out today from the North Carolina…
An investigation by North Carolina authorities shows that guards at a county jail failed to properly check on a teen shortly before she hanged herself.The…
The youth suicide rate has increased in North Carolina since the start of the decade. Nationally, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young…
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and N.C. State University's Counseling Center is trying to get people talking about it.Clinical social…
A new study out of Duke University shows there is a direct correlation between mass job layoffs and a spike in suicide-related behavior among girls and…