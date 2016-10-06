Teenage Suicide In North Carolina

The youth suicide rate has increased in North Carolina since the start of the decade. Nationally, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young adults between ages 15 and 19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Meanwhile, LGBT youth are twice as likely to have attempted suicide as their heterosexual peers. Organizations including the Child Fatality Task Force and the Wake County Public School System have offered policy recommendations and programs to prevent the rising teenage suicide rate.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adam Rhew, reporter for EdNC, about the state's suicide rate and the stories of families who have lost their children to suicide.