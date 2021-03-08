-
A hairdresser, a secretary, a preacher and a wrestler stand in the sun in a line of fellow pilgrims. They come from small towns in every nook and cranny…
What if someone was given a diagnosis that they have “six to live.” No one knows if it will be six days, six weeks or six months. Author Carrie Knowles…
The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival has come a long way in just three years. The event was the brainchild of book lover Steve Colyer who thought that…
When writing a short story, an author must be swift and succinct. A short story does not allow a plot the same amount of breathing room compared to a…
The characters of Pam Durban’s short stories face a variety of challenges on different fronts - grief, identity, interpersonal relationships.But the…
