Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

April Ayers Lawson And Clare Beams Chronicle Transgressions And Transformations In Short Stories

An image of writers Clare Beams and April Ayers Lawson
Kristi Jan Hoover/Jason Ayers
/
Writers Clare Beams and April Ayers Lawson discuss their debut short story collections

When writing a short story, an author must be swift and succinct. A short story does not allow a plot the same amount of breathing room compared to a novel. Writers April Ayers Lawson and Clare Beams welcome the immediacy inherent in a short story as they integrate intimate and engaging tales into their work.

Lawson's debut short story collection "Virgin and Other Stories" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/2016) grapples with gender, sexuality and intimacy in gothic Southern landscapes. Meanwhile, Beams' debut short story collection "We Show What We Have Learned" (Lookout Books/ 2016) features several fantastical stories from the classroom.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lawson and Beams about their approach to short story writing. Lawson and Beams speak at 7 p.m. tonight at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFlyleaf BooksApril Ayers LawsonClare BeamsShort Stories
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio