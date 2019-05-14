Greenboro Bound: The Poets Of This Year’s Literary Festival

The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival has come a long way in just three years. The event was the brainchild of book lover Steve Colyer who thought that with the Triad’s rich literary scene, Greensboro needed its own book festival.

Greensboro Bound returns this month with big-name guests, including Zadie Smith, Ani DiFranco and Rhiannon Giddens. Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the local writers participating this year: Valerie Nieman and Krystal A. Smith.

Nieman is a professor of English at North Carolina A&T State University and the author of the new novel “To the Bones” (West Virginia University Press/2019), which she describes as an Appalachian, zombie, eco-justice love story. Smith is lesbian poet and fiction writer whose debut poetry collection is titled: “Two Moons: Stories" (BLF Press/2018).

Nieman will participate in a conversation about contemporary Appalachia, while Smith will lead a short-story workshop and moderate a panel about writing short stories. The festival takes place in downtown Greensboro from May 16-19.



