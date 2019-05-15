Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

With No Time For A Bucket List, One Woman Tries To Live Well

a headshot of Laquana Henny and Justin Cole

What if someone was given a diagnosis that they have “six to live.” No one knows if it will be six days, six weeks or six months. Author Carrie Knowles uses this premise as a starting point for her short story “SIX” featured in her latest collection “Black Tie Optional: 17 Stories” (Owl Canyon Press/2019).

The main character, known as “woman,” does not have time for a bucket list, so instead she sets out to right the wrongs of her life. She longs to forgive the man who raped her, and she seeks the forgiveness of the daughter born from that assault. Knowles also transformed this short into a one-act play, which will be staged as a reading on Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. at Burning Coal Theatre Company in Raleigh. Knowles, the 2014 Piedmont Laureate for short fiction, joins host Frank Stasio with select cast and crew to preview the play. Mia Peters is the director of “SIX: a staged reading”; actress Laquana Henny plays the lead role “woman,” and Justin Cole reads as the doctor. The one-act play is presented by the North Carolina Women’s Theatre Festival, and proceeds from the event benefit their scholarship fund. Knowles is also teaching a workshop called “Write It: Moving from the Page to the Stage” at Southeast Regional Library in Garner on Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Knowles will also host a book signing for “Black Tie Optional: 17 Stories” at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on May 22 at 7 p.m.

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she's excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
