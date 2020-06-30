Accusations Of Predatory Behavior Lead To Resignation Of Raleigh City Council Member

Former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The Wake County District Attorney asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Monday to review the allegations of four men who accused him of making unwanted sexual advances while he worked at North Carolina State University.

The News and Observer led an investigation into these allegations and spoke to all four men, who are current or former NC State students. Two of them said Martin sexually assaulted them. Martin resigned Friday after the allegations became public. Host Frank Stasio gets the latest details from WRAL reporter Keely Arthur.