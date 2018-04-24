What Can We Learn From 20th-Century Leaders?

There were breakthroughs on several seemingly impossible conflicts in the 20th century: the Cold War came to a close; apartheid ended in South Africa; relations warmed between the United States and China; and the violence between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland quieted. Can 21st century leaders learn from those behind these peacemaking efforts from the previous 100 years? Bruce Jentleson tackled this question in his new book, “The Peacemakers: Leadership Lessons From Twentieth-Century Statesmanship” (W. W. Norton and Company/2018). The book profiles 13 leaders, including negotiators, activists, and trailblazers.

Credit Courtesy of Sanford School of Public Policy / Bruce Jentleson is a professor in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Jentleson about his book and how lessons from the last century can be applied to future foreign conflicts. Jentleson is a professor of public policy and political science at Duke University. He will be at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Wednesday, April 25 and at The Regulator in Durham on Thursday, May 31. On Thursday, April 26, he will be speaking at the Carnegie Council on Ethics and International Affairs in New York City.