Raleigh Little Theatre

-
Actors make their living by telling the stories of other people. It is a craft marked by embodying a completely different life. But sometimes this process…
-
Actors make their living by telling the stories of other people. It is a craft marked by embodying a completely different life. But sometimes this process…
-
A Louisiana high school became the subject of national debate and controversy in 2007 after six black students were accused of attempted murder after a…
-
A Louisiana high school became the subject of national debate and controversy in 2007 after six black students were accused of attempted murder after a…
-
When “West Side Story” debuted on Broadway in 1957, it was an instant hit. The new take on “Romeo and Juliet” set in 1950s New York City earned seven Tony…
-
When “West Side Story” debuted on Broadway in 1957, it was an instant hit. The new take on “Romeo and Juliet” set in 1950s New York City earned seven Tony…
-
Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” has long been considered one of the Bard of Avon’s “problem plays”: It is neither a comedy nor a drama, and it touches…
-
Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” has long been considered one of the Bard of Avon’s “problem plays”: It is neither a comedy nor a drama, and it touches…
-
Women in Hollywood came forward this weekend at the Golden Globes to declare that “Time’s Up” for tolerating sexual harassment. Their new initiative is…
-
Women in Hollywood came forward this weekend at the Golden Globes to declare that “Time’s Up” for tolerating sexual harassment. Their new initiative is…