The State of Things

'What We’re Up Against' A Comedic Look At Sexism In The Workplace

Brian Westbrook, Samantha Corey and Simon Kaplan perform in the upcoming Raleigh Little Theatre Production 'What We're Up Against.'

Women in Hollywood came forward this weekend at the Golden Globes to declare that “Time’s Up” for tolerating sexual harassment. Their new initiative is one of many bubbling efforts in the country to shine a light on gender inequity and harassment in the workplace.

A new production from Raleigh Little Theatre continues this conversation on stage with the comedic play “What We’re Up Against.” It follows the story of Eliza, a new employee at a male-dominated architecture firm, who quickly discovers the toxic gender politics of her new office. Host Frank Stasio previews the production with director Heather Strickland and actors Samantha Corey and Brian Westbrook.

He is also joined by architect Erin Sterling Lewis, co-founder of in situ studio and professor of the practice at NCSU College of Design, to discuss the gender-gap in architecture and other STEM fields. Lewis will moderate a talk-back on opening night this Friday, Jan.12 at 8 p.m. The show is on stage at the Leggett Theatre at William Peace University through Sunday, Jan. 28.

 

The State of Things Heather Strickland Erin Sterling Lewis Samantha Corey Brian Westbrook NC State University NC State College of Design Architecture Gender Sexual Harrassment Raleigh Little Theatre
