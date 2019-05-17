A Symphonic Take On The Music Of ‘West Side Story’

When “West Side Story” debuted on Broadway in 1957, it was an instant hit. The new take on “Romeo and Juliet” set in 1950s New York City earned seven Tony nominations in its first year.

By 1961, the musical was turned into a movie that was equally successful and took home 10 Academy Awards.

But it is the music of Leonard Bernstein paired with the lyrics of Stephen Sondheim that has made “West Side Story” a favorite among theater lovers for generations. Raleigh Little Theater is joining forces with Raleigh Symphony Orchestra to bring this music to life in “West Side Story” Symphony Concert. Host Frank Stasio previews the event with Raleigh Little Theatre’s Artistic Director Patrick Torres and the music director of the Raleigh Symphony, Jim Waddelow. Singers Zach Meeker and Alyssa White join them in studio for conversation and live performance. The symphonic concert is on stage this Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday May, 19 at 3 p.m. at Raleigh Little Theatre’s Stephenson Amphitheater in Raleigh.



