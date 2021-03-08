Racial Identity

-
Every family looks different. But if your parents are a different race than you are, your family can expect to get looks … and personal questions too.…
What does it mean to take a unique approach to solving problems like gun violence, climate change, voter apathy or racism? It means asking hard questions…
Elan Hope grew up in one of the wealthiest majority-African American counties in the United States: Prince George’s County, Maryland. She went to talented…
Multiracial people are the fastest growing demographic group in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau projects the nation’s multiracial population will…
This year marks the 15th anniversary of 9/11, an event that sparked dramatic shifts in global policy and international relations. Scholar Kumarini Silva…
When Damon Tweedy was in his first year of medical school, he learned a number of startling statistics that led him to the conclusion that being black is…