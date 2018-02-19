Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

She’s Biracial, And It’s Not A Secret: Meet Duke Psychologist Sarah Gaither

1 of 4
Sarah Gaither is an Assistant Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke, and a leading researcher in the field of biracial identity.
Courtesy of Sarah Gaither
2 of 4
Family photo of Gaither as a child with her parents and brother
Courtesy of Sarah Gaither
3 of 4
A family photo that Gaither keeps in her wallet, to prove her father is black when people question her about it.
Courtesy of Sarah Gaither
4 of 4
Gaither on her wedding day
Courtesy of Sarah Gaither

 
Multiracial people are the fastest growing demographic group in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau projects the nation’s multiracial population will triple by 2060, but not much research has been done on this group. Sarah Gaither is hoping to change that. She’s an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University, and she is also a biracial woman.

Gaither has a white mother and a black father. She presents as white, and as a child her identity was constantly questioned by strangers. Gaither shares stories with host Frank Stasio about her childhood, such as how people would sometimes approach her and her father to question whether she was being kidnapped. Despite these interrogations, Gaither’s upbringing and socialization helped her develop a keen awareness of how skin tone determines how people will be treated.

She turned this awareness into academic inquiry and designed her first study on the biracial demographic after college. Through her research, she quickly discovered that very little research exists on biracial people, and she was determined to change that. Gaither is the principal investigator of Duke’s Identity and Diversity Lab, and she hopes to become a voice for the biracial population.

Interview Highlights

Gaither on her childhood:
I grew up in such a supportive household where I knew I was all these different racial and ethnic backgrounds. To be proud of that fact was really how I got through my various identity transitions across childhood and adolescence.

Growing up I always wish I looked a little more like my brother. I always wished I looked a little more like how I actually identify. - Sarah Gaither

On her work and thinking about race as a binary:
For me I try to use this work as a way to push our understanding about identity more broadly – that we actually all have multiple identities … So pushing people beyond this binary is something that I'm hoping this work will do.

On her work showing identity flexibility:
What a lot of our work is trying to argue is that if you are biracial or have these multiple identities, this actually leads to what we call "identity flexibility." You're able to cross diverse spaces more easily compared to people from monoracial backgrounds … It really highlights this malleability of biracial individuals and the fact that they might have an extra tool to help navigate different types of spaces.

On answering questions from the parents of biracial children:
The biggest piece of advice I always give parents is to just let your kid identify how they want to identify. I think exposure to both backgrounds is key.

On if she’s too close to her work:
I worry a lot, and there's a stigma against people who are called “me-searchers.” And I'm definitely considered a “me-searcher,” because I'm studying my own experiences and people similar to me. And I worry sometimes that I want certain outcomes to happen in my research, and what if I find out something horrible about the biracial group. As a good scientist I should still release that data no matter what happens. There are certain types of studies that I think I'm more and less hesitant about running just for fear of finding out something bad about my group.

On the fact that race is a social construct:
Knowing people who are biracial or transgender or anyone who is transitioning or confused about their identities – we're usually confused because of how society is treating us. And so if we weren't so fixed in what groups we think we have to belong to or don't want to belong to, I think we'd all get along a little better.

 

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
