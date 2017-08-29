North Carolina Lawmakers Vote on New Maps for State

The North Carolina House and Senate have approved new plans for dozens of district boundaries.

The vote comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that 28 North Carolina legislative districts were racially gerrymandered. Each chamber now must approve the other chamber's plan for new districts before a Friday deadline.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Rusty Jacobs, WUNC politics reporter, about the votes and reaction to the new maps. He also talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about Governor Cooper’s lawsuit against the GOP-controlled legislature that is currently before the North Carolina Supreme Court. Cooper claims the legislature violated the constitution when it cut his power following the 2016 election.