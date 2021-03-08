-
Zoocrü is a Durham progressive jazz combo embedded in African diasporic music. They describe themselves more simply — Zoocrü is Black American…
North Carolina-born jazz musician Max Roach carved out a creative legacy in music that spanned genres. Roach grew up in New York City and during the 1940s…
The Spartan Jazz Collective from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro is made up of students and faculty.The group will perform a retrospective…
