The State of Things

Honoring Musical Innovator Max Roach

Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947.
William P. Gottlieb
/
Library of Congress

North Carolina-born jazz musician Max Roach carved out a creative legacy in music that spanned genres. Roach grew up in New York City and during the 1940s he drummed alongside artists like Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. 

His recordings were innovative and during the civil rights movement, even political. To honor Roach, Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center is hosting a restaging of Roach’s “We Insist! Freedom Now Suite” recording.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jeff Arnal, executive director of Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center to talk about the impact of Roach’s work on jazz history and about inviting the Fresh Cut Orchestra to bring Roach’s composition back to life. The restaging performance takes place Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
