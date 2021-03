The Spartan Jazz Collective from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro is made up of students and faculty.

The group will perform a retrospective of work by percussionist composer and native North Carolinian Max Roach. The Spartan Jazz Collective is Chad Eby, Melvin Holland, Evan Ringel, Jonathan Wiseman, Thomas Linger, Aaron Gross, Kassem Williams, and Dr. Neeraj Mehta.