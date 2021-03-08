-
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced it's expanding a successful early literacy program to all North Carolina…
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is partnering with Native American tribes and two national organizations to increase access to literary…
Third grader Dylan Ward says that when he goes to college, he’s going to be a “professional football player, that’s it.”The shaggy-haired nine-year-old…
Sometimes Dr. David Tayloe’s patients are less than thrilled to see him. Take two-year-old Kenai. When Tayloe walks into the room and says hello, the…
Every Monday and Wednesday for the past year, Dorise Adams and Mary Anne Carr have met in a classroom at United Methodist Church to achieve their singular…
Forty percent of the state’s third-graders tested below grade level in reading last school year. Those are levels of achievement many parents and…
Guilford County Schools says it needs more resources and teacher training to boost reading scores.The district had an outside consultant called Education…
Superheroes are not the only characters to grace the pages of comic books. The Durham Comics Project invites ordinary people to tell their own stories in…
Calling the current testing mandate excessive, school districts are asking the State Board of Education if they can implement their own tests to fulfill…