-
Anita meets folks who've undergone facial feminization surgery as part of their gender confirmation process. FFS is a set of bone and soft tissue surgical procedures that reshape the forehead, brow, jaw and more. They share what the surgery meant for them, plus a medical anthropologist helps unpack who gets to decide what femininity looks like.
-
Facial feminization surgery has been growing as a gender-affirming procedure and a way to combat gender dysphoria. The demand also sheds some light on the ways we construct gender and sex.