Embodied Podcast

Feminized: Aligning Your Inner And Outer Selves

Published September 16, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
An illustration of a femme-presenting person with a long ponytail looking into a mirror they're holding in their arms at their smiling reflection. The illustration is in various shades of pink and underneath it at the bottom left is the episode title: "Feminized."
Charnel Hunter
Anita revisits a conversation with folks who've undergone facial feminization surgery as part of their gender confirmation process. FFS is a set of bone and soft tissue surgical procedures that reshape the forehead, brow, jaw and more. They share what the surgery meant for them, plus a medical anthropologist helps unpack who gets to decide what femininity looks like.

Meet the guests:

  • Emma Ward, songwriter, producer and community manager, shares her experience of facial feminization surgery
  • Eric Plemons, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona, discusses some of the history of this set of procedures and how we define a "feminine" face

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
