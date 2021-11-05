Feminized: Aligning Your Inner And Outer Selves
Anita meets folks who've undergone facial feminization surgery as part of their gender confirmation process. FFS is a set of bone and soft tissue surgical procedures that reshape the forehead, brow, jaw and more. They share what the surgery meant for them, plus a medical anthropologist helps unpack who gets to decide what femininity looks like.
Meet the guests:
- Emma Ward, songwriter, producer, community manager, FFS recipient
- Eric Plemons, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona.
- Aluna Vayne, electronic music artist and FFS recipient
- Capri Celia, fashion model and FFS recipient
- Zuriah Lee, social media influencer and FFS recipient