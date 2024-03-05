LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Super Tuesday 2024 Primary Elections in North Carolina
Good morning! Follow live updates as WUNC reporters, producers and editors cover primary Election Day 2024 across the Triangle. Digital producer Mitchell Northam is curating the blog through this afternoon.
- North Carolina is one of 15 states across the United States hosting primary elections on March 5.
- Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Abortion is driving Democrats to the polls in North Carolina
Concerns about new restrictions on abortion are motivating voters and candidates alike in North Carolina primary races. It's an issue that the Biden campaign hopes will energize voters not just on Super Tuesday, but also in November's presidential election.
Only one Democratic presidential candidate has won this state in modern times – former President Barack Obama, in 2008, by the narrowest of margins.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he believes this issue will put North Carolina in play. He isn't running this time – the state has term limits – but the race to replace him is shaping up to be a barn burner, and the Republican supermajority in the state legislature is on the line, too.
"When you add issues like reproductive freedom, when you add the biggest governor's race in the country — those things, I think, come together to make North Carolina ground zero in 2024," Cooper told NPR in an interview at the governor's mansion in Raleigh.
"You can care about more than one issue, but this is one where we need to make clear about the stark difference between Republicans and Democrats. Women's reproductive freedom depends on getting Democrats elected across this country and particularly in North Carolina," Cooper said.
- Read more here from NPR’s Tamara Keith and Jeongyoon Han on how the issue of abortion is impacting voters on Super Tuesday in North Carolina.
Election Day begins
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7-30 p.m. for primary elections on Tuesday across North Carolina.
A new wrinkle this year: Voters must show a photo I.D. to cast a ballot.
Money talks for NC’s 5 open U.S. House seats
North Carolinians like to joke that their congressional lines are good for one election only thanks to legal wrangling over partisan redistricting. This year's example - 10 of the state's 14 congressional districts heavily favor Republicans. That's thanks to new maps drawn by the GOP-held legislature. Five of those Republican-friendly districts have no incumbent. Voters are hearing a lot from the 34 different Republicans running across the five seats.
Many of those candidates have so far spent at least $50,000 of their own money. That's a total of more than $6 million. Political newcomer Fred Von Canon alludes to his finances in a TV ad that suggests money won't influence him in Congress.
But this year's short election timeline may place more value on money and candidates who can chip in their own cash on Day 1. The new maps were released in late October. That gave candidates little time to persuade individual donors to help their campaigns. One person voters in the 13th district won't be considering is their current representative. Democrat Wiley Nickel decided not to run for reelection after his district was redrawn. He's now pushing for redistricting reform.
- Read more here from Colin Campbell on how North Carolina’s Republican candidates for congress are spending big.
GOP backing Deberry in NC AG Democratic primary
The national Republican Attorneys General Association has spent more than $1 million supporting a Democrat in North Carolina.
New campaign finance filings show the group is behind an ad campaign encouraging Democrats to vote for Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry in the Super Tuesday primary.
The spending on TV commercials and text messages far exceeds the amount spent by Deberry's campaign. One of her primary opponents, Congressman Jeff Jackson, says the effort shows Republicans don't want to run against him in November. Jackson’s campaign has raised more than $2 million.
The winner in the Democratic primary will face Republican Congressman and former state Sen. Dan Bishop of Union County – who is running unopposed in the primary – in November’s general election.
- Read more here from Colin Campbell on the showdown between Jackson and Deberry.
Prepare for slower ballot counts
State elections officials are urging voters to turn out for primary Election Day, but to be patient as they await results because a law passed by the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly changed the timing for processing early votes.
In the past, elections boards could tabulate mail-in and early ballots ahead of Election Day. Then, as soon as Election Day polls closed at 7:30 p.m., those stored results could get released. Now, under the new law, early votes cannot be run through tabulators until after polls close on Election Day.
State Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell told reporters that means a later start to a multi-step process.
"To tabulate and close down those machines, to export the results and upload those into our system," she explained.
- Read more here from Rusty Jacobs on election changes this year and how early voting went.