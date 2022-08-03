Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Most Wake County schools will close on Election Day

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published August 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
Voters line up to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election in Durham, N.C.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
Voters line up to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election in Durham, N.C.

Most Wake County schools will be closed on Election Day this November.

The school board voted in favor of the change Tuesday night, after parents raised concerns over school safety.

Wake County uses 75 schools as polling places on Election Day. Nearly 77,000 voters cast ballots at these sites in 2018. Turnout is likely to surge this year with competitive races for U.S. Senate, Congress, and the General Assembly.

A parents group called the Safe Schools Polling Initiative raised concerns about unauthorized people on campuses while students are in class, following the school shooting in Uvalde Texas.

Wake County will use one of three days set aside for bad weather. But district leaders warned that would create problems for year-round, multi-track schools.

The board voted to close traditional calendar schools, and will decide what to do with year-round schools later this month.

Schools in Durham, Orange, and Johnston counties, along with Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed on Election Day for a teacher workday.

Tags

News Wake County SchoolsElection DayElection 2022
Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories