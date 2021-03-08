-
In 1984 when Clarence F. Birkhead became a deputy sheriff in Randolph County, he had no idea he would eventually take the helm as Durham’s first African…
-
In 1984 when Clarence F. Birkhead became a deputy sheriff in Randolph County, he had no idea he would eventually take the helm as Durham’s first African…
-
North Carolina now has 20 African-American sheriffs across its 100 counties. The state sheriff’s association says it does not keep numbers on race, but it…
-
The Durham County Sheriff's Office has announced the appointment of a new Hispanic community liaison.Captain Raheem Aleem’s job will be to help the…
-
A federal review of the Durham County Detention Facility recommends creating a separate unit for inmates with mental health diagnoses.Officials with the…