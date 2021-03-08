-
Construction of the 7,000+ acre development that plans to greatly expand the size and population of Pittsboro began this week with a UNC Health Care…
The developers of the 7,000 acre Chatham Park project have submitted a rezoning request to the town of Pittsboro, NC. Months after the initial zoning…
A group of Pittsboro residents is suing the town board of commissioners for approving a re-zoning request for the Chatham Park Planned Development…
The Pittsboro Board of Commissioners has approved a massive development plan that is expected to send the population soaring from 4,000 to nearly 70,000…
In a meeting Monday night, the Pittsboro Board of Commissioners presented Preston Development with more than 40 new requests to follow up on with regards…