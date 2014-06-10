Pittsboro Approves Chatham Park Expansion

The Pittsboro Board of Commissioners has approved a massive development plan that is expected to send the population soaring from 4,000 to nearly 70,000 over the next three decades.

The 7,000 acres known as Chatham Park offers new business opportunities, jobs and revenue. But some worry it will destroy the small-town charm of Pittsboro and harm water sources in the process.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pittsboro mayor Bill Terry about Chatham Park.