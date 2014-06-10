Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Pittsboro Approves Chatham Park Expansion

1 of 3
An artist's rendering of North Village, one of several small hubs planned for Chatham Park
2 of 3
An artist's rendering of an office park for the Chatham Park development
3 of 3

The Pittsboro Board of Commissioners has approved a massive development plan that is expected to send the population soaring from 4,000 to nearly 70,000 over the next three decades.

The 7,000 acres known as Chatham Park offers new business opportunities, jobs and revenue. But some worry it will destroy the small-town charm of Pittsboro and harm water sources in the process.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pittsboro mayor Bill Terry about Chatham Park.

Tags

The State of ThingsChatham ParkChatham CountyPittsboro
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio