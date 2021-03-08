Asian-American Studies

-
The Asian-American population in North Carolina has exploded in the past few decades. A 2016 study shows that from 2000-2010, the Asian-American…
-
The Asian-American population in North Carolina has exploded in the past few decades. A 2016 study shows that from 2000-2010, the Asian-American…
-
Lots of people are talking about race on Twitter this week, using the hashtag #NotYourAsianSidekick.The person who started the conversation is the writer…
-
Lots of people are talking about race on Twitter this week, using the hashtag #NotYourAsianSidekick.The person who started the conversation is the writer…
-
African-American literary authors like James Baldwin or Zora Neale Hurston are famous for their depictions of black life. But these novelists have also…
-
African-American literary authors like James Baldwin or Zora Neale Hurston are famous for their depictions of black life. But these novelists have also…