Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How Did #NotYourAsianSidekick Become The Place To Talk About Race and Stereotypes Online?

suey park smiling
Suey Park
/

Lots of people are talking about race on Twitter this week, using the hashtag #NotYourAsianSidekick.

The person who started the conversation is the writer Suey Park. She says that there are so many stereotypes: Asians are submissive, good at math and science, and play the violin. She wants to have a fuller conversation about Asian Americans.

This minute and a half BBC video is a good intro to Suey and the topic:

Suey says that she developed an eating disorder when she was a girl. "I was hearing all of these messages that it was supposed to be easy for me to do well in school. And easy for me to stay thin. People think that eating disorders only happen to white women."

illustration, woman, arms crossed
Credit Twitter
/
Suey Park's Image on Twitter

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Suey Park about "Not Your Asian Sidekick." Jennifer Ho, a professor of English and Asian-American studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Sara Sandman, student at UNC-Chapel Hill and a member of Alpha Kappa Delta Phi, also join the conversation on The State of Things about Asian-American feminism.

Tags

The State of ThingsRaceAsian-AmericanAsian-American StudiesWomenTwitterSocial Media
Stay Connected
Carol Jackson
Carol Jackson has been with WUNC since 2006. As Digital News Editor, she writes stories for wunc.org, and helps reporters and hosts make digital versions of their radio stories. She is also responsible for sharing stories on social media. Previously, Carol spent eight years with WUNC's nationally syndicated show The Story with Dick Gordon, serving as Managing Editor and Interim Senior Producer.
See stories by Carol Jackson
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell