Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

From Siam To The South, A New Take on Conjoined Twins Chang And Eng Bunker

Image of Chang and Eng Bunker
Wikimedia Commons

  

Conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker toured the world in the mid 1800s, putting their bodies on exhibit for a wide array of audiences.

They eventually settled in rural North Carolina, became slave owners, and fathered 21 children, but they were never able to escape the public eye. While many accounts of their lives focus on their disability and exhibitions, scholar Joe Orser wanted to explore what their story tells us about the changing racial and cultural landscape of 19th-century America. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Joe Orser, a professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, about his new book The Lives of Chang and Eng: Siam’s Twins in Nineteenth-Century America (UNC Press/2014).

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAmerican HistoryWilkes CountyConjoined TwinsSiamThailand19th CenturyRace IdentityDisability
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio