Sports

Duke's quick turnaround brings Mike Elko a contract extension through the 2029 season

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT
Mike Elko
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
Duke football coach Mike Elko talks with reporters at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. on July 21, 2022.

Duke has extended coach Mike Elko's contract through 2029 after he led the Blue Devils to nine wins and was named Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year in his first season.

Duke football coach Mike Elko at his introductory press conference at Pascal Field House on Dec. 13, 2021.
'Remarkable football mind': Why Duke thinks new coach Mike Elko is the right fit
Duke hiring Mike Elko makes it look like the Blue Devils are leaning into blue-collar, defensive-minded football. They’re also hiring a man with an Ivy League degree and someone who has aspirations for the team that are above average.

Athletic director Nina King also announced Monday that the salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff would be increased. No details were released.

"Over the last 18 months, Coach Elko has cultivated and executed a plan to push Duke Football forward with tremendous attention to detail, energy and a persistent commitment to excellence,” King said in a statement. “Coach Elko’s vision acutely aligns with the principles of the university, and I could not be more excited to have him guide Duke Football well into the future.” Duke finished a 9-4 season with a 30-13 win over Central Florida in the Military Bowl. The Blue Devils were 3-9 in 2021 under David Cutcliffe.

Duke improved from 0-8 to 5-3 in ACC play to match the best one-year improvement by a team that went winless in conference games the previous season.

Mike Elko Duke College Football ACC
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
