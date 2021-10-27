Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

ACC considering new headquarters options outside Greensboro

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT
ACC Media Days Football
Nell Redmond
/
AP
Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips speaks during the NCAA college football ACC media days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The Atlantic Coast Conference says it is now looking at options for relocating its headquarters outside of its longtime home in Greensboro.

The league said Tuesday its Board of Directors will expand the evaluation process to include cities elsewhere. That comes roughly two weeks after commissioner Jim Phillips said the league was limiting its evaluation solely to Greensboro — where the league was founded in 1953 — in a first phase.

In a statement, board chair and Duke President Vincent E. Price said Greensboro “will be given thorough consideration” to remain home to the league headquarters “for years to come.” But the league’s statement also outlined criteria for interested potential cities such as being located in the Eastern time zone, access to a hub airport with accessibility to all league schools and financial considerations.

The ACC has hired the Newmark Group as independent consultant to lead the evaluation for a potential headquarters relocation. Newmark will present its analysis to the board upon completion.

Phillips, who took over for retiring John Swofford earlier this year, said the discussion is part of an overall assessment of the ACC’s structure that includes staffing along with the responsibilities and roles of the office.

At the ACC Tip-Off event for basketball — a media day of sorts held in Charlotte earlier this month — Phillips said he had heard "inklings" the conference might move before he was hired. He added that, at that time, they were evaluating Greensboro.

"We hired Newmark, and we are in that first phase with them. The assessment right now is just of Greensboro, either staying where we're at in Greensboro in the same building or another part of Greensboro," Phillips said on Oct. 12. "The (ACC school) presidents will decide if there is a phase two, which would mean we would start to talk with other cities. I have not had one conversation with any city. I have not. And that's the gospel. I have not."

WUNC's Mitchell Northam contributed to this report.

Tags

SportsACCACC NetworkJim PhillipsCollege SportsGreensboro
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories