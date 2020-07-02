Awaiting Governor’s K-12 Orders, Districts Brainstorm Creative Reopenings

School board meetings are buzzing with suggestions of segmented days, converted spaces, private-public partnerships and other ideas for a managed reopening of public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students, families and employees are turning to district leadership after Gov. Cooper delayed directives on North Carolina public schools this week. Statewide orders will likely follow one of three plans: no students returning in-person, schools and buses limited to 50% capacity or minimum restrictions. It is possible that rules are relaxed but strong recommendations are given to districts that can decide individualized strategies. Regardless, districts will have the choice to implement more restrictive reopenings than the state plan.

Host Anita Rao explores the creative possibilities for healthy instruction with Cole del Charco, WUNC’s Fletcher Fellow for education policy reporting.



