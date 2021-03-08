News and Observer

-
It’s estimated that annual average temperatures in North Carolina will rise between 2 and 5 degrees by the middle of this century, and 2019 was the…
-
Former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The Wake County District Attorney asked the North…
-
Former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The Wake County District Attorney asked the North…
-
The McClatchy Company — which owns The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer — declared bankruptcy this month.While North Carolina’s…
-
The McClatchy Company — which owns The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer — declared bankruptcy this month.While North Carolina’s…
-
A bill in the North Carolina General Assembly would allow law enforcement to have access to a statewide database of prescribed controlled substances. This…
-
A bill in the North Carolina General Assembly would allow law enforcement to have access to a statewide database of prescribed controlled substances. This…
-
A federal voter fraud commission’s request for voter data from individual states has prompted concern from voters and politicians. The commission was…
-
A federal voter fraud commission’s request for voter data from individual states has prompted concern from voters and politicians. The commission was…