Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

More non-criminal immigrants are being detained in NC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda Inge
Published July 31, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
Yolanda Zavala, an immigrant organizer with the group Comite Popular Somos Raleigh, speaks at a forum ion immigrant rights alongside Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on Jan. 19, 2025.
Durham immigrant activist and organizer Ivan Almonte places a flyer inside of a local Latina-owned hair salon promoting a new immigrant support line for concerns of deportation.

NC sees rise in immigration arrests
Detentions from federal immigration enforcement are up significantly in North Carolina. WUNC’s Aaron Sanchez-Guerra has been reporting on the increase.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on changing immigration law
The ways NC sheriff's offices are required to work with ICE have changed a lot since President Trump’s first term. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead talks with Leoneda Inge about what’s new, along with what he sees as the pros and cons of those changes.

A high-ranking Black Marine claims he was wrongfully convicted

A high-ranking Black Marine was convicted of murder. New video evidence raises the question: Was he wrongfully convicted? Michael Hewlett writes about the case in his story, "Prosecutors Made a Rare Concession in a Murder Case. But Will It Matter?" for The Assembly.

Guests
Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities reporter for WUNC
Clarence Birkhead, Durham County Sheriff
Michael Hewlett, staff reporter, The Assembly

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge