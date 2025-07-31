More non-criminal immigrants are being detained in NC
NC sees rise in immigration arrests
Detentions from federal immigration enforcement are up significantly in North Carolina. WUNC’s Aaron Sanchez-Guerra has been reporting on the increase.
Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on changing immigration law
The ways NC sheriff's offices are required to work with ICE have changed a lot since President Trump’s first term. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead talks with Leoneda Inge about what’s new, along with what he sees as the pros and cons of those changes.
A high-ranking Black Marine claims he was wrongfully convicted
A high-ranking Black Marine was convicted of murder. New video evidence raises the question: Was he wrongfully convicted? Michael Hewlett writes about the case in his story, "Prosecutors Made a Rare Concession in a Murder Case. But Will It Matter?" for The Assembly.
Guests
Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities reporter for WUNC
Clarence Birkhead, Durham County Sheriff
Michael Hewlett, staff reporter, The Assembly