The Political Junkie On Which Of Today’s Issues Will Persist Into November

American voters have a notoriously short political memory. The United States is struggling to come to terms with the inequities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic and the recent police killings of numerous Black people — and some pundits are wondering which of the issues front of mind today will influence the upcoming elections in November.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about what we can glean from this week’s election results. Rudin also shares the latest on who is in the running to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate after Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced she was withdrawing her name from consideration. And Rudin shares his analysis of the latest presidential polls, which show presumptive Democratic nominee Biden with a widening lead over President Donald Trump.